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Home / Haryana / Major fire at Panipat textile factory; machinery, raw material damaged

Major fire at Panipat textile factory; machinery, raw material damaged

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Fire in a textile unit on Pasina road in Panipat on Saturday.
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A major fire broke out at a textile factory on Pasina Road on Saturday. The blaze engulfed raw materials and machinery inside the factory, while the building also sustained damage. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to information, the fire broke out at Om Balaji Textiles on Pasina Road on Saturday afternoon. It spread rapidly, engulfing the machinery and raw materials within minutes.

Following the alert, eight fire tenders reached the factory to control the blaze. However, as the fire intensified, another fire tender was called from Samalkha.

Huge flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from the factory. Finished goods, waste material, raw materials and machinery were gutted in the fire, while the factory building also sustained damage. Electrical wiring and electrical panels were also damaged.

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Gurmail Singh, District Fire Safety Officer, said nine fire tenders had been deployed at the site to bring the blaze under control. The fire was massive, but no loss of life had been reported so far, he said. The exact cause of the fire had not been ascertained so far, he added.

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