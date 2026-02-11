Major fire engulfs waste cloth godown in Panipat’s Shakti Nagar; residents evacuated

A major fire broke out in a waste cloth godown in the Shakti Nagar area on Kabri Road on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to information, Shankar Woolen Mill, spread over approximately one acre of land, is located in a densely populated residential area. To prevent any untoward incident, the fire department asked residents of nearby houses to evacuate.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and no loss of life has been reported so far.

Locals immediately informed the authorities and by the time fire engines arrived, the fire had already engulfed the godown, with high flames and thick black smoke spreading across the area.

Amit Goswami, a leading fireman with the Fire Department, said that the flames were very high, and fire engines were working to bring the fire under control.

He added that the narrow streets in the residential area were making firefighting operations challenging and that nearby houses were being evacuated as a precaution.