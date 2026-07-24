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Home / Haryana / Major General Bhanwala exhorts Karnal cadets to become ‘techno soldiers’

Major General Bhanwala exhorts Karnal cadets to become ‘techno soldiers’

Kunjpura Sainik School celebrates 66th Foundation Day

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:25 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Major General Mukesh Bhanwala honours cadets at Kunjwala in Karnal.
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Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, IG (Operations), Headquarters, National Security Guard, New Delhi, encouraged cadets to embrace both technology and tradition, emphasising that the modern soldier was not merely a soldier but a “techno soldier”.

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“The cadets should focus not only on sports and physical fitness but also on acquiring technological knowledge and skills to meet the challenges of modern warfare,” said Bhanwala while addressing the cadets on the occasion of the 66th Founder's Day of Sainik School, Kunjpura.

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Highlighting the values of courage, compassion and commitment as the keys to success, he told the cadets that they were among the best and studying at one of the finest institutions. Lieutenant General DDS Sandhu (retd) attended the programme as the guest of honour. The dignitaries began the celebrations by paying floral tributes to the martyrs at the school’s war memorial.

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Welcoming the guests, Principal Captain (IN) Gurbir Singh, presented the annual report of the school and highlighted the institution’s achievements and activities over the past year. The ceremony commenced with the felicitation of cadet Arpita and cadet Harsh for securing the highest positions in the Class VIII and Class XI examinations, respectively.

Cadet Moksh of Chillianwala house was honoured with the 'Best All-Rounder' trophy, while cadet Krish received the prestigious 'Chief of Staff' honour. The 'Best House' trophies for academic excellence were also presented. Chhamb won the Holding House trophy, Thaneshwar was declared the Best Junior House, and Chillianwala emerged as the Best Senior Academic House.

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The prestigious NDA trophy was awarded to the Panipat House for sending the highest number of cadets to the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. A major highlight of the ceremony was an announcement by the Sainik School Kunjpura Old Boys Association that it would award Rs 25,000 to every cadet of the school who successfully cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, as a gesture to encourage and recognise future defence officers.

In his address, Principal Captain Gurbir expressed confidence that with the committed efforts of its dedicated staff and talented cadets, Sainik School, Kunjpura would continue to scale new heights of excellence and uphold its glorious traditions.

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