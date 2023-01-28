Major health threat as sewage spills on to roads of Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 27

Hundreds of residents of South City 2, Sector 45, Sector 57 and Palam Vihar here are a harried lot as sewage overflows daily in the area.

The roads are strewn with overflowing discharge and residents are living in non-stop stench and threat of disease.

Though it has been 20 years since the area was developed, the sewerage has not been connected to the main pipeline of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG).

Residents say sewage is frequently pumped into stormwater drains using diesel motors pumps and there is no sewage treatment plant in the township.

Though residents have complained to the MCG, no action has been taken so far.

“The clogged sewerage has become a perennial problem, resulting in stinking water overflowing onto the main road. We find it difficult to even cross the stretch and it is a health hazard,” Rajkumar Yadav, RWA president, Sector 45, said.

“People often do not care about the repercussions of throwing leftovers, plastic bottles and polythene into sewers. The authorities should take action against the offenders. Otherwise, the residents will keep suffering,” Rahul Kumar, a resident of Block G in Sector 57, said.

Every day, residents have to make arrangements to get the roads cleaned. “The builder is not interested in doing maintenance work and residents are forced to pay for everything, including cleaning the sewage,” Bhim Singh of Sector 22, said.