Major mishap averted: Woman slips while boarding moving train at Panipat station; GRP constable rescues her

A major accident was averted on Sunday afternoon at Panipat railway station, when a woman passenger — who slipped while trying to board a moving train — was saved just in time by a GRP constable. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm. As passenger train number 64454, travelling from Kurukshetra to Delhi, arrived at platform number 1, passengers began boarding and alighting.

During this time, a woman passenger aged around 45-50 years, travelling alone, placed her luggage inside the coach and was about to board when the train started moving. As the speed increased, she lost her balance, and her foot slipped dangerously between the coach and the platform.

GRP constable Jagrup Singh, who was on duty, noticed the woman in danger, rushed forward, grabbed her firmly, and pulled her to safety. His timely and courageous action prevented what could have been a serious accident.

Following the incident, the train was stopped and the woman was made to board safely again to continue her journey.