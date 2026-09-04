Major police reshuffle in Haryana: IPS Ashwin Shenvi posted as IG Karnal Range; 5 districts to get new SPs

The Haryana government has transferred 29 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer in a major police reshuffle, with five districts getting new Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sudhir Rajpal, issued the transfer orders on September 3.

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The 2006-batch IPS officer Ashwin Shenvi, on return from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, with additional charge of IGP, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, Karnal.

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IPS Amitabh Dhillon has been posted as ADGP, Modernisation and Welfare, with additional charge of ADGP, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), and ADGP, Traffic and Highways.

IPS Vikas Arora will handle ADGP, Administration, Police Headquarters, with additional charges of ADGP, Cyber, Telecom, and IT, and Director, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

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IPS Ashok Kumar has been posted as IGP, Police Training College (PTC) Sunaria.

IPS Lokender Singh will handle the charge of SP, Security (CID), along with SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and SP, Commando, Newal.

SP, State Crime Branch (SCB), Rajesh Kumar, has also been given the charge of SP, Community Policing and Outreach and Scrutiny, Gurugram.

IPS officers Sumit Kumar and Narender Bijarniya have been posted as SPs, Special Task Force (STF), while Nitish Agarwal has been appointed DCP, Crime, Gurugram.

Among the district-level postings, 2019-batch IPS officer Medha Bhushan has been posted as SP, Palwal, while 2020-batch officer Deepti Garg will be SP, Panipat.

Other appointments include 2020-batch IPS officers Mayank Mishra as SP, Bhiwani, Frabina P as SP, Narnaul, and 2025-batch IPS officer Karan Goel as SP, Karnal.