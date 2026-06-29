Major push for Hisar IMC: Rs 707-crore EPC tender issued for Trunk Infrastructure

In a crucial step towards setting up of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC), the Haryana project of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has taken first step as the tender worth Rs 707 crore has been floated for developing infrastructure in about 2,988 acres near the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar town.

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The NICDC Haryana Integrated Manufacturing Cluster Hisar Project Limited (NHIMCHPL) has floated this tender for the development of trunk infrastructure at the proposed IMC in Hisar under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC).

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As per the tender details, the project will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and cover the design, construction, testing, commissioning and operation and maintenance of the cluster's trunk infrastructure. The estimated project cost is Rs 707 crore, excluding operation and maintenance (O&M) costs and GST.

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The tender has been issued through the e-tendering process by NHIMCHPL, a special purpose vehicle jointly promoted by the Centre and the Haryana Government for developing trunk infrastructure at the Cluster. The successful bidder will have to complete the construction work within 30 months and maintain the infrastructure for five years.

The contract also provides for a 60-month defect liability period from the date of issuance of the completion certificate.

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Notably, the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster is among the key industrial projects planned under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor and is expected to create world-class industrial infrastructure while attracting large manufacturing investments to the region. The trunk infrastructure will include internal roads, water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, power distribution and other essential utilities required for industrial development. Alongside the infrastructure works, planning has also begun for meeting the cluster's future power requirements.

When completed, the IMC is expected to require around 232 MW of electricity. To meet this demand, the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) will establish a 220-kV grid substation for the project, informed and official of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) adding that power distribution within different sectors of the IMC will be handled by the DHBVN.

“They have decided to set up five 33-kV substations, and detailed project reports (DPRs) for these facilities will be prepared soon,” informed the official.

The IMC project has the potential to develop a transformative industrial smart city which is expected to reshape the economic landscape of western Haryana. This is one of the 12 industrial smart cities projects under the ambitious AKIC programme across the country.

Notably, IMC Hisar began with a significant advantage as it has nearly 2988 acres of encumbrance-free government land already transferred by the state government that has given the initial advantage to this project.