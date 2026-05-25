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Home / Haryana / Major tragedy averted as batteries explode at Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra in Haryana

Major tragedy averted as batteries explode at Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra in Haryana

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:11 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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A major fire tragedy was averted at the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra in Jyotisar on Sunday after a series of blasts occurred in batteries installed in the server room of the complex. No injuries were reported, while all exhibits at the popular tourist destination remained safe.

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According to officials, the incident took place in the basement of Block-B of the Anubhav Kendra. Security personnel said an initial blast in one battery triggered an alert, following which several other batteries in the server room also exploded, filling the area with dense smoke. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames.

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Leading fireman Gurdev Singh said, “We received information regarding a fire incident at the Anubhav Kendra, and five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire has been controlled.”

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Honorary Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, Upender Singhal, said the fire was caused due to blasts in batteries installed in the server room.

“It is suspected that a battery got blast after getting heat up, and it led to blasts in several other batteries. The fire was timely controlled in the basement and all the exhibits were completely safe,” he said.

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He said, “The Anubhav Kendra is very well designed, and the server room is separate from the main area where the exhibits are on display. Though there was adequate ventilation, due to fire, it was filled with smoke within a few minutes. Since only the batteries and wiring are to be replaced, the operations will be resumed soon.”

The Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, promoted as a major tourist attraction in Kurukshetra, was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024. The Prime Minister had also visited the centre in November last year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena has constituted a fact-finding committee headed by ADC Vivek Arya to probe the incident. The committee has been directed to submit its report within three days.

The Anubhav Kendra will remain closed for a few days for repairs and inspection of fire safety and electrical systems.

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