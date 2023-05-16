Make footpaths free of encroachers

With most of the footpaths lying damaged or encroached upon in the city, pedestrians are facing grave inconvenience. The footpath with the main road leading to the Mini Secretariat and district judicial complex in Sector 12 has been encroached upon by vendors and is also being used for parking vehicles. The pedestrians and cyclists are forced to use roads instead of footpaths and dedicated cycle tracks. The authorities should penalise the offenders. Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

Garbage collection goes for a toss

While the government makes tall claims about garbage collection and sanitation, a huge quantity of plastic waste and garbage is being dumped in the open drain near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand. The Municipal Council has failed to act against the violators. The authorities concerned must look into the matter at earliest. Harish Kumar, Ambala

Parking woes in Rohtak

Parking of vehicles has become a problem in Rohtak. The parking space in various parts of the city is grossly inadequate and the increase in the number of vehicles has played worsened the problem. The residents have been facing a lot of inconvenience lately. The district administration and Municipal Corporation should set up adequate parking lots. RP Katyal, Rohtak

