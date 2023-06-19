Make lotus bloom in all 10 seats: Shah at Sirsa rally

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, June 18
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today urged the people of Haryana to ensure that the lotus bloomed in all its 10 Lok Sabha seats. He made no mention of the BJP’s alliance partner in the state, Jannayak Janata Party, amid speculation that the BJP could go it alone in the state for the Assembly and the General Election.
Addressing a rally at Sirsa, Shah attacked Congress veteran and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying there was no comparison between the welfare measures taken up by the Congress government (2005-2014) and the present government led by Manohar Lal Khattar. Seeking to retain all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Shah targeted the Congress over corruption, alleging scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place under the party-led UPA government at the Centre. In contrast, the current government led by PM Narendra Modi is functioning in a transparent manner, Shah said.
Targeting the erstwhile Hooda-led Congress dispensation, the senior BJP leader said: “It was a 3D government of darbaris (courtiers), daamad (son-in-law)... and dealers. Manohar Lal has ended all these three Ds.” He was apparently referring to Robert Vadra. The Home Minister was all praise for CM Khattar while stating that the double-engine government of the BJP at Centre and in Haryana had put the state on development track with above 6% growth rate.
