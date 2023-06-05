Make people aware of welfare schemes, CM tells BJP workers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today exhorted the BJP workers to counter the issues being raised by the Opposition parties against the state government.

On the second day of his visit to his constituency, Khattar told the workers to apprise the people of the welfare works done by the state and Union governments.

“The Opposition will continue to mislead people on small issues. One needs to be careful. Party workers should disseminate information on all development works and public welfare schemes, run by the government, among the people and ensure that they get the benefits of these schemes,” said the CM while interacting with party workers at the district party office, Karan Kamal, where he had lunch with the party workers, who had brought their lunch boxes from their homes.

The CM had also brought his lunch box with him.

During his two-day visit to his constituency, Khattar had on Saturday interacted with people of three different wards, and on Sunday, he reached out to people of ward 5 and residents of Kachwa village, where he listened to the grievances of general public and party leaders and directed the officials to resolve these.

During the meeting at ward 5, the CM directed the officials to ensure that all sewerage and STP drains of Karnal city should be cleaned before the monsoons by running a one-month special campaign so that people do not face problems during the rainy season.

He directed the officials to install new tubewells in the next one month. He also directed the officials concerned that the work of laying the pipeline should also be completed as soon as possible.

He said the tenders for works, worth Rs 13 crore regarding water and sewerage in the city, would be floated on June 6 and work would be started soon after that.

Regarding the sewerage problem in Ansal City, Khatar directed the DC to give a week’s notice to Ansal City and find a solution to the problem by holding talks with the Municipal Corporation and Ansal City’s management so that the people do not face trouble.