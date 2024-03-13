Make Rohtak free of stray cattle by end of March: DC to officials

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 12

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Ajay Kumar has directed officials of the Municipal Corporation and Animal Husbandry Department to launch a special campaign to make the city free of stray cattle by the end of March.

As many as 883 stray animals had been caught and 523 tagged by the Animal Husbandry Department, said officials

He was presiding over a meeting organised in this regard here today. He obtained information from the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department about the number of stray animals in the city and their tagging.

Panchayat Department officials said they were making consistent efforts to catch stray animals from rural areas and sending them to cattle sheds.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Municipal Corporation and the Animal Husbandry Department should join hands to catch the remaining stray animals from the urban areas and send them to cattle sheds as they were posing risk to commuters and causing inconvenience to residents.

Rohtak Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Kumar, Joint Commissioner of MC Ankita Verma, District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajpal Chahal, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Surya Khatkar were among others present at the meeting.

