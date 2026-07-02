Make RTI info public, audit yearly: State Information Commission to all Haryana depts

The State Information Commission (SIC) has ruled that all departments of Haryana are duty-bound to implement the mandate of Section 4 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, in letter and spirit.

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The statutory obligations of public authorities under Section 4 relate to maintenance of all public records, duly catalogued and indexed for easy accessibility of the information.

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It also requires publishing the particulars of the organisational structure, functions and duties of officers, procedures for decision-making, salary structure, budget allocation, and facts relating to policies and announcements, including reasons for quasi-judicial decisions.

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Section 4 also mandates that public authorities take steps to provide information suo motu and further disseminate it for easy access by the public.

The complainant, Kshitij Dutta, in his RTI application dated May 13, 2024, sought information relating to suo motu disclosures mandated under Section 4 of the RTI Act from the office of Excise and Taxation Commissioner (ETC) & Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Haryana.

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During the hearing, the respondent State Public Information Officer (SPIO) of the department, Satbir Singh, submitted that the information sought pertained to multiple branches of the department, namely GST/VAT, Excise, Enforcement, Legal, Computer/IT, Accounts and Administration. He added that information relating to his branch was furnished vide letter dated June 9, 2026.

State Information Commissioner, Dr Ajay Kumar Sura, observed that “no material has been placed on record to establish that the RTI Application was transferred to the concerned deemed SPIOs/branches within the period prescribed under the RTI Act, 2005.”

He added, “It is incumbent upon the SPIO to obtain the information from the concerned custodians/deemed SPIOs and furnish a consolidated response to the information seeker.”

The State Information Commissioner noted that the appellant stated that, to implement Section 4 of the RTI Act, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) issued a memorandum in 2019, providing that each ministry or public authority should have its proactive disclosure audited by a third party every year. The audit should examine whether there are any other types of information that could be proactively disclosed, and such an exercise should be conducted annually.

The Commission directed the public authorities to ensure that all information required to be disclosed suo motu under Section 4 of the RTI Act, 2005, “is uploaded on their respective official websites and made easily accessible to the public.”

The order, dated June 22, further said, “They shall further ensure that such disclosures are periodically reviewed, updated, and maintained in accordance with the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005.”

The Commission Secretariat was also directed to forward a copy of the order to the office of the Chief Secretary, Haryana, “for dissemination to all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments for necessary action”.