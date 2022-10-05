Make timely payment to sugarcane growers of Haryana, minister tells millers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal today said that all sugar mills in the state should make timely payment to sugarcane farmers.

A target of crushing about 500 lakh quintals of sugarcane has been fixed for the current financial year.

Sugarcane crushing will start across the state in the first week of November. All necessary preparations in that regard must be completed by the end of October, the minister said. He was presiding over a review meeting of the Cooperative Federation officials.

He said the government had directed the officials concerned to ensure that the repair and maintenance work was completed in a time-bound manner at all sugar mills. No sugar mill should be non-functional during the sugarcane crushing season this year, the minister said.