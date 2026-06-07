Make villages self-reliant: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to youth

Participating in the annual foundation day of the Seva Sadhna and Gram Vikas Kendra at Patti Kalyana in Samalkha on Saturday, CM Nayab Singh Saini said people had shaped the project through their cooperation, labour, sacrifice and dedication. “When society takes a pledge for its development, the change is not only visible but also continues for generations,” he said.

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Saini appealed to youth to make their villages self-reliant, to empower themselves, make farmers prosperous, offer opportunities to children, and contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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He said farmers were being trained in natural farming. “Today, the entire world is moving towards chemical-free farming. India is also promoting natural farming. The state government has taken several concrete decisions in this year’s Budget to promote natural farming,” he said.

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He further said that Haryana was a powerhouse of sports. “If sports talents in villages get proper opportunities and training, this centre, too, will produce national and international-level players,” he added.