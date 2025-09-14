DT
Home / Haryana / Makeshift health centre struggles as Hisar hospital still inundated

Makeshift health centre struggles as Hisar hospital still inundated

Health officials warn of dengue, malaria risk; villagers lack essentials
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:06 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
The flooded Community Health Centre at Arya Nagar village of Hisar district
With stagnant water posing a rising threat of vector-borne diseases, the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Arya Nagar village has been closed for more than 10 days, forcing doctors and paramedics to function from a nearby Kumhar Dharamshala with limited facilities.

A visit by The Tribune revealed that most services were non-functional at the makeshift centre, with only a few staff present.

“The CHC premises are under three to four feet of water. Staff quarters too were flooded, forcing residents to vacate,” a medical officer said, adding that half the staff had been sent to other centres. “We have been referring patients to the civil hospital as no diagnostic facilities are available here. There is obviously a risk of vector-borne diseases and the department is taking measures to contain any outbreak.”

The makeshift health centre. Tribune photos

Health officials admitted that prolonged waterlogging could trigger dengue, malaria and other diseases. “Though only negligible cases have been reported so far, the rot and stink caused by stagnant water is a serious threat,” an official said.

Local residents said the situation had become unbearable. Balwant Singh, a villager, said, “The entire locality has been submerged. We face difficulties even in stepping out to buy essentials. Clean water supply has been disrupted. We even fear electrocution when using electrical devices.”

He said flooding has occurred every year for the past four years, “but this time it is the worst. The main Hisar-Balsamand road is also submerged for about a kilometre near the village. We have complained to Minister Ranbir Gangwa and MLA Randhir Panihar but are still waiting for a solution.”

Kamla Devi, a resident of the BPL colony on the outskirts, rued, “We have to wade through water whenever we need to go to the market. The standing water has started reeking and has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

