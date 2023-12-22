Mall owner told to evict site in a week

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 21

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has served a notice to the owner of Angel Prime Mall in Sector 11 here to vacate the site within seven days for allegedly violating norms under the HSVP Act.

The HSVP initiated the action on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The HSVP (then HUDA) had allotted a site of 3,782 sq m to a Delhi-based company in 2004 for Rs 6.47 crore, and it got an occupation certificate (OC) in 2007. Jogender Swami, an RTI activist, had filed a complaint against the mall owner for allegedly violating the rules.

The district administration directed to seal the building in 2018, but the notice was cancelled on the same day. Swami then approached the court and filed a writ petition against the HSVP and the mall owner. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the HSVP for misleading it and directed immediate action into the matter.

The Administrator, Rohtak, formed a committee consisting of Estate Officer, HSVP; DTP, Panipat, and Executive Engineer, HSVP, on October 26. The committee visited the site and found the building plan had been approved for Multiplex Cinema Complex, which was for commercial purpose. The ground floor had been approved for parking and service area, whereas the owner was using it as a banquet hall.

