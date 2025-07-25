Malnutrition a result of failed govt schemes: Selja

Reacting to the statistics related to children’s health in Haryana, Sirsa MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja said they are alarming. Issuing a statement, she said thousands of young lives are in danger due to malnutrition and government neglect.

“This situation is the direct result of the government’s failed schemes. Instead of introspecting on this grave situation, the government is embellishing figures and spending crores on advertisements. The Congress will continue to raise its voice for every child’s rights, nutrition, and health,” she said.

Selja said Haryana was known for the saying, “Milk and yogurt is the staple, this is my Haryana”, referring to the strong physique of its youth. “However, this saying does not fit the current condition of the new generation of the state. Haryana has 25,962 anganwadi centres, staffed by 23,447 workers and 21,127 helpers. In total, 19,85,134 children are beneficiaries.”

She said, “Under the Milk Gift Scheme, children (1-6 years), pregnant women, and nursing mothers are provided various food items, including kheer, protein milk bars, and skimmed milk powder. Despite this, children becoming victims of malnutrition is a serious cause for concern.”

“Taking away childhood is equivalent to taking away society’s future. Is this the BJP’s model of development? Will the government hide its failures at the cost of children’s lives? We will raise this question in the Assembly and on the streets,” she said.