DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Malnutrition a result of failed govt schemes: Selja

Malnutrition a result of failed govt schemes: Selja

Reacts to statistics related to children’s health in Haryana
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sirsa MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja. File photo
Advertisement

Reacting to the statistics related to children’s health in Haryana, Sirsa MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja said they are alarming. Issuing a statement, she said thousands of young lives are in danger due to malnutrition and government neglect.

Advertisement

“This situation is the direct result of the government’s failed schemes. Instead of introspecting on this grave situation, the government is embellishing figures and spending crores on advertisements. The Congress will continue to raise its voice for every child’s rights, nutrition, and health,” she said.

Selja said Haryana was known for the saying, “Milk and yogurt is the staple, this is my Haryana”, referring to the strong physique of its youth. “However, this saying does not fit the current condition of the new generation of the state. Haryana has 25,962 anganwadi centres, staffed by 23,447 workers and 21,127 helpers. In total, 19,85,134 children are beneficiaries.”

Advertisement

She said, “Under the Milk Gift Scheme, children (1-6 years), pregnant women, and nursing mothers are provided various food items, including kheer, protein milk bars, and skimmed milk powder. Despite this, children becoming victims of malnutrition is a serious cause for concern.”

“Taking away childhood is equivalent to taking away society’s future. Is this the BJP’s model of development? Will the government hide its failures at the cost of children’s lives? We will raise this question in the Assembly and on the streets,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts