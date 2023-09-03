Man, 3 children found dead; wife missing

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

A 34-year-old private company worker and his three children were found dead in suspicious circumstances in the room of their house at Gangoli village in Nuh district this morning. The body of the man was found hanging from a fan, while the bodies of his two sons and daughter were found on the bed, said the police.

His wife is missing and the family of the deceased has alleged that she, her parents and her boyfriend were responsible for the killings.

The deceased have been identified as Jeet Singh of Gangoli village, his sons Khiladi (12) and Priyanshu (8) and daughter Radhika (10). Jeet used to work with a private company in the Rojka Meo industrial area.

Jeet’s father said in his complaint that Meena was his son’s second wife. His first wife was also named Meena and she had reportedly hanged herself in 2009. Jeet remarried in 2010.

He claimed that Meena and Jeet had not been getting along. She remained missing for many days, which caused discord between the two.

The police said an FIR had been registered against Meena, her parents and boyfriend under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

