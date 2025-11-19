DT
Home / Haryana / Man accused of sexually assaulting Haryana woman on pretext of marriage in Shimla

Man accused of sexually assaulting Haryana woman on pretext of marriage in Shimla

The police have taken prompt action, registering a case under Section 69 and 3(5) of the BNS 2023

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:36 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a woman from Haryana on the pretext of marriage. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and started living with her in a rented accommodation in Dhalli, Shimla.

The woman claims that during their relationship, which lasted from September to November, the accused sexually assaulted her.

The victim further stated that when she asked the accused to fulfill his promise of marriage, he refused, causing her extreme mental distress. Following this, she approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

The police have taken prompt action, registering a case under Section 69 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

