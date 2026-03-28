Man alleges kin shared toddler’s videos for profit

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl is at the centre of a controversy after her father accused her maternal relatives of posting videos of her online for financial gain.

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Sumit Kuma, told police his daughter, now living with her maternal family following the death of her mother in 2022, had been featured in multiple videos on social media. The videos, he claimed, showed the child dressed up and engaged in activities inappropriate for her age.

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Kumar said the videos were edited and shared on social media, generating public comments and, he alleges, revenue. He said his daughter’s real identity was concealed and the content was being used for “commercial benefit”.

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“I am capable of taking care of my daughter, but I have been denied custody,” Kumar said. He filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in February.

Following the death of her mother, Kumar and his parents were placed in judicial custody as a case was filed against them by the maternal family. The child was handed over to her maternal relatives by the CWC.

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Authorities confirmed a case was registered in Ellenabad on March 26, 2026. According to police, the maternal family admitted earning money from the videos but said it was spent on the child’s upbringing. The videos have now been removed, a police officer said.

Kumar seeks custody of his daughter and the removal of any remaining online content.