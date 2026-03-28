icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man alleges kin shared toddler’s videos for profit

Man alleges kin shared toddler’s videos for profit

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:49 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl is at the centre of a controversy after her father accused her maternal relatives of posting videos of her online for financial gain.

Advertisement

Sumit Kuma, told police his daughter, now living with her maternal family following the death of her mother in 2022, had been featured in multiple videos on social media. The videos, he claimed, showed the child dressed up and engaged in activities inappropriate for her age.

Advertisement

Kumar said the videos were edited and shared on social media, generating public comments and, he alleges, revenue. He said his daughter’s real identity was concealed and the content was being used for “commercial benefit”.

Advertisement

“I am capable of taking care of my daughter, but I have been denied custody,” Kumar said. He filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in February.

Following the death of her mother, Kumar and his parents were placed in judicial custody as a case was filed against them by the maternal family. The child was handed over to her maternal relatives by the CWC.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed a case was registered in Ellenabad on March 26, 2026. According to police, the maternal family admitted earning money from the videos but said it was spent on the child’s upbringing. The videos have now been removed, a police officer said.

Kumar seeks custody of his daughter and the removal of any remaining online content.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts