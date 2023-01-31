Man alters Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's tweet, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 30

The Gurugram police arrested a man who allegedly posted a morphed screenshot of a tweet of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Facebook. The accused is a tutor, and was let off on bail after joining investigation. The accused has been identified as Surender (31), a resident of Maruti Kunj, Farrukhnagar.

A suspect had posted the screenshot on a Facebook page HSSC CET, which read: “By 2024, the CM would provide government jobs to the unemployed.” An FIR was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act at the cybercrime police station (West) on Saturday.

#cyber crime #facebook #gurugram #manohar lal khattar