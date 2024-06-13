Man arrested for Rs 8.5L fraud after 4 years

Faridabad, June 12
The police have arrested a person in connection with a case of cheating that was registered here in 2020.
According to the police, the accused was identified as Raju Kumar, who hailed from Ayodhya district of UP but was presently residing in Rupnagar of Punjab. He was nabbed from Gurugram on the basis of inputs on Tuesday.
He had allegedly duped a Faridabad resident of Rs 8.5 lakh on the pretext of investment. The local court had declared him a proclaimed offender in 2023. The accused was also wanted in a similar case registered in Punjab.
The accused has been taken on police remand for the recovery of the defrauded money, said a police official.
