Man arrested for abducting college student at gunpoint in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 1

A 30-year-old property dealer has been arrested for allegedly abducting a college girl at gunpoint from outside her college in Gurugram in broad daylight. The police rescued the student within two hours and nabbed the accused late Tuesday night. Police also recovered the SUV of the property dealer which was used in crime and a revolver with six cartridges.

An FIR has been registered at the Civil Line police station. The accused, a father of two, was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody while police are searching for his accomplice. The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul, alias Charanjit, a resident of Badha village while his accomplice has been identified as Manas, who is still absconding.

The girl student, a native of Nepal, was a BA first-year student at Government Girls College in Sector 14. She lived with her parents at a housing society in Sector 82 area, said police.

It was on Tuesday afternoon at around 2:30pm when Rahul, along with his accomplice reached outside the college and abducted her at gunpoint in Toyota Fortuner SUV.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, she had stepped out of her college along with her friend looking for an auto to return home when the accused along with his friend came in white SUV and abducted her at gunpoint.

Her friend dialled 112 for police assistance and two police teams, led by ACP Rajender Dalal and Inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Civil Line police station, were formed. The police teams swung into action and started chasing the accused.

As the accused saw police they dropped the girl at Rampur flyover on Delhi-Jaipur highway and fled the spot.

The police team rescued the girl safely, who told police that the accused, Rahul, stalked her despite her refusing his advances.

"After the abduction, when I resisted, Rahul threatened to kill me. Soon after the abduction, Rahul broke my mobile phone. When I cried for help they threatened me and fled after dropping me at highway,” the girl student told police.

After receiving complaint, an FIR was registered against duo under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 365 (kidnap), 366 (inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage), 34 (common intention) of IPC and Arms Act at Civil Line police station.

The police nabbed main accused Rahul within hours with his SUV.

“Property dealer Rahul is in jail while we are verifying the legal status of the weapon recovered from his possession. Raids are being conducted to nab his accomplice,” said Inspector Pankaj Kumar.