Man arrested for abducting niece, seeking Rs 25L ransom

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 17

A man allegedly abducted his 12-year-old niece and demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from her family.

Taking swift action, the police rescued the girl from a paying guest accomodation within four hours of abduction and also arrested the accused. An FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station where the accused, identified as the girl’s maternal uncle Dheeraj, is being interrogated.

According to the police, the matter came to light on Friday around 6.30 pm, when Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a resident of the BPTP Society, Sector-37, informed the police that his daughter had gone missing. He received a WhatsApp message wherein an unknown person demanded Rs 25 lakh for the release of his daughter. The accused had asked to put the money in a bag and leave it near the railway station. He also threatened to kill the child if his demand was not met.

After receiving a complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC.

Under the direction of Palam Vihar ACP Naveen Sharma, five police teams were formed. The police examined CCTV footage from the housing society and after four hours of effort, were able to rescue the minor girl from Fazilpur village around 10.30 pm.