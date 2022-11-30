Man arrested for abduction bid

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 29

High drama prevailed in Ghamroj here last night when a 22-year-old man abducted a 13-year-old girl in his car. Later, the family members of the girl caught the accused and thrashed him, following which he was handed over to the police. The accused Pritam was admitted to a hospital.

As per the police, the incident was reported at around 10 pm on Monday. A 13-year-old girl was filling water outside her house while her family members were watching TV. Meanwhile, a youth came in a car and stopped outside the girl’s house. He got down from the car and started talking with her. He then took her inside the car and fled away. A neighbour soon raised alarm. The father and uncle of the girl immediately started chasing the car on their motorcycles. The accused in panic abandoned the car and the girl, and tried to run towards the foothills of the Aravallis, police said. The family members, who were chasing him, caught him after two hours.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station. At the same time, the accused has been admitted to the hospital. “We will arrest the accused after he is discharged from the hospital. The further probe is underway,” said Inspector Neeraj Kumar, SHO.