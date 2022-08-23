Man arrested for black marketing PDS wheat in Faridabad

Faridabad, August 22
The police have arrested a man in connection with alleged black marketing of the PDS wheat. As many as 250 bags have been recovered from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Sonu, resident of Bhagat Singh Colony of Ballabgarh. He was arrested from a godown near Elson Chowk on Sunday evening after a raid by the police and officials of the Food and Supply Department. The godown has been sealed and a case under the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against Sonu.
