Man arrested for duping two Karnal residents of Rs 25L in immigration fraud

Karnal, May 1

The police have arrested a man for allegedly duping two persons of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of sending their sons abroad. The suspect has been identified as Lakhwinder, a resident of Tarkhana village in Punjab. He was arrested on April 29 from the Delhi airport. The police recovered Rs 18,000 from him.

Jai Singh of Bohla Khalsa village and Krishan of Gholpura village had filed a complaint that Lakhwinder, along with Ajay of Kohand village in Karnal district and others, duped them on the pretext of sending their sons Sanju and Jiten to Portugal and Canada, respectively, said officials. The complainants alleged that suspects first sent their sons to Thailand and then Malaysia, where accomplices of a Pakistan based-travel thrashed them. Somehow, they managed to return to India, said officials.

On their complaint, a case was registered at the Gharaunda police station in 2019. The police issued a lookout circular against suspects. Lakhwinder went to Romania illegally, where he was arrested. After completing his sentence, he returned to India and was arrested by the Karnal police, said officials.