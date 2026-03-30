​Man arrested for extorting money through illegal slums in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested an accused for illegally constructing slums on government land and extorting money.

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According to the police, an official of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) filed a complaint with the police that slums had been built on government land behind Judge Enclave in Sector 53.

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When questioned, the residents and shopkeepers there reported paying one Naresh Yadav for opening shops in the slums.

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The complainant added that when residents found out that the land was government owned, they confronted Naresh, who threatened them and continued to extort money from them.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 53 police station and a team of Crime Branch, Sector 39, arrested Naresh, a resident of Wazirabad village, Gurugram.

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“Preliminary investigation revealed that Naresh had built approximately 150-200 huts on the HSVP land and was illegally collecting Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 from each hut. We are questioning the accused,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.