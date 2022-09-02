Gurugram: Man arrested for extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

The Gurugram police arrested one accused for demanding extortion money of Rs 10 lakhs from a building construction contractor by threatening him over phone call. The police have recovered the mobile phone, which was used for threatening the contractor.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Mohammad Riyaz Alam and he was arrested from the Palam Vihar area on Wednesday night.

The accused revealed during the interrogation that he did the work of tying iron rods at construction sites. His wife had gone to her maternal home after a dispute with him and now her father-in-law was not sending his wife back, said the police.

“In such a situation, to teach a lesson to his father-in-law, he bought a mobile SIM card in the name of a woman in Bihar. On August 10, he called the contractor and asked for Rs 10 lakhs and threatened to kill him if he did not give the money. After that, to implicate the father-in-law, the accused sent the information of his father-in-law’s account to the contractor and asked him to transfer the money in that account. We are interrogating him and trying to know the truth,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

