Man arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 8

A man has been arrested for hurting sentiments by allegedly burning a religious flag put up at a house in Bibipur village here. The hunt is on for six other accused.

He was arrested after members of several organisations held a demonstration outside the Buria police station in the district today. After getting information, DSP Rajiv Kumar reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

Ishwar Singh, SHO, Buria police station, said the main accused, Wasim, alias Tota, of Bibipur village had been arrested today and he would be produced before a court tomorrow. “The remaining accused will also be arrested soon,” the SHO added.

On the complaint of Satpal of Bibipur village, a case was registered against seven persons of Bibipur village under Sections 148, 149, 341, 323, 295A and 506 of the IPC at the Buria police station on Friday.

The accused had threatened Satpal and others with dire consequences if they put up religious flags on rooftops of their houses and raised religious slogans in the village on April 6.