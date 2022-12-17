Man arrested for 'killing' stepson

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 16

The police have arrested Tarsem Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar colony of Jagadhri, for allegedly killing his stepson, Happy (19).

Kanwaljit Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, said Tarsem killed his son around 10.30 pm on December 11 and threw the body in Western Yamuna Canal in Yamunanagar the next day around 4 am.

“When Happy was sleeping, his father Tarsem struck him with a sword on his head and neck. He took his body to a bathroom in the house, where he cut his legs to pack the body in a bag/bori. He covered the body in a polythene bag and packed it again inside a bag,” said DSP, Kanwaljit Singh.

He further said, “He put the bag in his car and threw the body in the canal the next morning.

He said Tarsem said he were very upset with his son Happy as he used to quarrel with family members, demanded money and a car from them. “The body was taken out from the canal same day. On the complaint of diver Rajiv, a case was registered,” said DSP, Kanwaljit Singh. He said that the body was identified later. Tarsem was arrested by a team of the CIA-II today.