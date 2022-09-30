Man arrested for killing wife in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 29

The Ambala police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in the Saha area of the district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Prakasho Devi (in her 50s), while the accused has been identified as her husband Baldev Ram of Mehmoodpur village.

In his complaint to the police, Lakhpat Rai, a resident of Yamunanagar, stated that his sister Prakasho Devi got married about 32 years ago. Prakasho’s husband Baldev Ram used to quarrel with her and their children over petty issues. Around 15-20 days ago, Baldev had beaten up Prakasho following which she had left her house and stayed at her brother’s house for the next few days. A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC against Baldev Ram.