Man arrested for killing wife, setting her body on fire

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, July 20

The district police have arrested a man, identified as Anil, of Ratera village in Bhiwani, for allegedly killing his wife and later setting her body and cell phone on fire in Tosham (Bhiwani) with the intention to destroy the evidence.

Arpit Jain, Superintendent of Police, said the deceased, identified as Pooja, was the third wife of Anil who strangled her to death by using her dupatta in May as she used to talk to his estranged second wife. Initially, a case of missing was booked in this respect on May 27 on the complaint of Pooja’s father Rakesh, but later he suspected that Anil might have killed his daughter, the SP added.

“The investigation was then handed over to the CIA Jhajjar which solved the case. Pooja’s footwear, bones and ashes have been recovered from the murder spot in Tosham. During the remand, Anil confessed to having committed the crime. His father Ram Prasad also helped him to destroy the evidence,” said the SP.

