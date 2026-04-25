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Home / Haryana / Man arrested for minor’s abduction, assault in Sirsa

Man arrested for minor’s abduction, assault in Sirsa

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Our Correspondent
 April 25, Updated At : 08:51 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl, marking a breakthrough in the case.

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The accused has been identified as Gunjan Kumar, a resident of Musapur village in Samastipur district, Bihar, who was currently living in Suchan village in Sirsa.

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According to the police, the victim’s father had lodged a complaint at the Ding police station on November 11, 2025, stating that an unknown man had lured his minor daughter away during the night. Prompt action by the police led to the safe recovery of the girl.

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The victim’s statement was recorded in the presence of legal counsel, and a medical examination was conducted. Based on her statement and the medical report, the police registered a case against the accused.

During further investigation, a special team from the Ding police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Gunjan Kumar near the Gigorani bus stand on Saturday. Interrogation is under way, and the police are examining all aspects of the case. The accused will be presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

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