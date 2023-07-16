Man arrested for molesting minor daughter

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

The police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man who, in an inebriated state, allegedly thrashed his wife and molested their five-year-old daughter. An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

The woman alleged that her husband was addicted to alcohol and often beats her up.

“On Thursday night, my husband came home at 10pm in an inebriated state and thrashed me. He then lay down besides my daughter, who was sleeping on the cot. I saw him touching her private parts and made a video. When I objected, he threatened to kill me. I went to my parental house with my kids and filed a complaint with the police,” the woman said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the man under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Bhondsi police station.

“We have arrested the accused. He was sent to judicial custody and a probe is underway,” said Inspector Samer Singh, Station House Officer, Bhondsi police station.

#Gurugram