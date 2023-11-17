Man arrested for murder of 6-yr-old nephew

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 16

The Faridabad police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for kidnapping and strangling his 6-year-old nephew to death.

The child’s body was recovered from a bed box of the suspect’s house on Thursday morning. The victim, who has been identified as Shivansh (a UKG student) was kidnapped two days ago from Bhagat Singh Colony in NIT here. The suspect, identified as Balram, works as a labourer in Delhi and resides in the same colony.

One of the victim’s relatives said Balram wanted to implicate his wife in the murder. On November 14, the NIT police had registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person on the complaint of victim’s father, Bhanu.

