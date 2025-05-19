DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Man arrested in Haryana's Nuh for spying for Pakistan

Man arrested in Haryana's Nuh for spying for Pakistan

Local quack Mohammad Tarif is nabbed from Tauru for allegedly sharing details of the local air force station with Pakistani nationals
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:57 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mohammad Tarif. File photo
Advertisement

The Nuh police have arrested another man on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Local quack Mohammad Tarif was nabbed from Tauru for allegedly sharing details of the local air force station with Pakistani nationals.

Tarif, along with his father, had visited Pakistan about six months ago.

Advertisement

He has been booked under Section 152 of the BNS and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

Two Pakistani nationals have also been named in the FIR.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper