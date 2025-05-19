The Nuh police have arrested another man on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Local quack Mohammad Tarif was nabbed from Tauru for allegedly sharing details of the local air force station with Pakistani nationals.

Tarif, along with his father, had visited Pakistan about six months ago.

He has been booked under Section 152 of the BNS and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

Two Pakistani nationals have also been named in the FIR.