Man arrested on rape charge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 5

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his sister-in-law in Bilaspur village. The accused was produced in a city court here today and later sent to judicial custody.

According to the complainant, on the night of August 28 when her husband had gone to work, around 10:00 pm her brother-in-law barged into the room, where she was sleeping with her children, and raped her. “He tightly placed his hand on my mouth and threatened to kill me if I’d tell this to anyone. The next day, I told my husband about the incident and he rushed me to the police station”, added the woman in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Sunday.

