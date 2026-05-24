icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man arrested under POCSO for allegedly abusing 10-year-old girl in Yamunanagar; victim found pregnant

Man arrested under POCSO for allegedly abusing 10-year-old girl in Yamunanagar; victim found pregnant

The accused Rakesh Kumar had threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the matter to anyone

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:15 PM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The police have arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly abusing a 10-year-old girl, who was now found to be pregnant.

Advertisement

Police spokesman, Chamkaur Singh said that the accused Rakesh Kumar alias Bittu of a village was today produced before duty magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

Advertisement

He said that on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case had been registered against the accused under Sections of POCSO Act and other relevant Sections of law.

Advertisement

“The arrest was made under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal,” said Chamkaur Singh.

Vedpal, SHO, Chhachhrauli police station of the district said the victim’s mother, who works at a medicine factory in the district told the police that her elder daughter (10) was studying in Class V and she fell ill at school on Friday.

Advertisement

She further told the police that after receiving information from the school, she took the child to the Community Health Centre in Chhachhrauli town, where doctors informed her that the girl was pregnant.

“The revelation left me shocked. When questioned by me, the child told that Rakesh Kumar alias Bittu had sexually abused her (minor girl) in a quarter of the factory for the first time in November 2025 after luring her,” the complainant told the police.

She said that her daughter further told that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone and warned that her mother would lose her job if the incident was reported.

“Due to fear, my daughter remained silent, while the accused continued to sexually abuse my daughter repeatedly,” the complainant further told the police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts