Man arrested under POCSO for allegedly abusing 10-year-old girl in Yamunanagar; victim found pregnant

The police have arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly abusing a 10-year-old girl, who was now found to be pregnant.

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Police spokesman, Chamkaur Singh said that the accused Rakesh Kumar alias Bittu of a village was today produced before duty magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

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He said that on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case had been registered against the accused under Sections of POCSO Act and other relevant Sections of law.

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“The arrest was made under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal,” said Chamkaur Singh.

Vedpal, SHO, Chhachhrauli police station of the district said the victim’s mother, who works at a medicine factory in the district told the police that her elder daughter (10) was studying in Class V and she fell ill at school on Friday.

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She further told the police that after receiving information from the school, she took the child to the Community Health Centre in Chhachhrauli town, where doctors informed her that the girl was pregnant.

“The revelation left me shocked. When questioned by me, the child told that Rakesh Kumar alias Bittu had sexually abused her (minor girl) in a quarter of the factory for the first time in November 2025 after luring her,” the complainant told the police.

She said that her daughter further told that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone and warned that her mother would lose her job if the incident was reported.

“Due to fear, my daughter remained silent, while the accused continued to sexually abuse my daughter repeatedly,” the complainant further told the police.