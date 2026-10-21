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Home / Haryana / Man arrested with 125 boxes of firecrackers in Kaithal

Man arrested with 125 boxes of firecrackers in Kaithal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Kaithal police.
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A team of the CIA, Kalayat, of the Kaithal police has arrested a Punjab-based person and seized 125 boxes of firecrackers from him. The vehicle used in this crime has also been impounded by the police.

The Kaithal police spokesperson said on October 19, a team led by the CIA, Kalayat, in-charge ASI Manish Kumar received information that boxes of firecrackers were being loaded into a white Bolero pickup vehicle bearing registration number of Punjab in Narwal village.

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Acting on the tip-off, the police team formed a raiding party and was proceeding from Narwal village towards Rajound when the pickup vehicle was spotted coming from the opposite direction, he said, adding that on seeing the police, the driver allegedly tried to flee at a high speed through the narrow lanes of Narwal village in a reckless manner. Later, the vehicle was intercepted by the police.

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The driver was identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Kamalpur in Sangrur district, Punjab. During questioning, he admitted that the vehicle was carrying firecrackers. When asked to produce a valid licence or permit, he failed to do so. The police then informed the Fire Department.

In the presence of the officials of the Fire Department, the boxes loaded in the pickup were examined. A total of 125 cardboard packing boxes of firecrackers were recovered from the vehicle.

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A case has been registered against the accused at the Rajaund police station and further legal action is being taken, he said.

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