Man arrested with 207-cm-long leopard skin in Hisar village

A man was arrested with a leopard skin during a joint operation by the Hansi police and the Wildlife Department in Petwar village of Hansi district on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Petwar village, was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, the CIA team had received a tip-off that Sonu was carrying a leopard skin and was likely to hide it in fields near the road leading from Petwar to Thurana.

Acting on the information, the CIA-I team and Wildlife Department officials jointly laid a trap and set up a checkpoint at the suspected location.

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During the operation, the team spotted a youth carrying a cloth bag. On noticing the police, he allegedly turned back and tried to escape but was apprehended. A search of his bag led to the recovery of a leopard skin.

The skin measured 207 cm in length and 128 cm in width, while its tail was 80 cm long.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Narnaund police station under Sections 9, 39, 50, 51(A), 52(A) and 55 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.