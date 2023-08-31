Man arrested with stolen auto-rickshaw

Yamunanagar, August 30
The police have arrested a man and recovered a stolen auto-ricshaw from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Sudhir of Bhagirath Colony of Jagadhri.
Jasmer Singh, in-charge of the police post, Buria Gate, Jagadhri, said the accused was today produced before a court where he was sent to judicial custody. He said Rupal of Vishwakarma Colony in Jagadhri got a complaint registered alleging that his auto-rickshaw was stolen on August 28.
He further said on a tip-off, Sudhir was arrested and the stolen auto-rickshaw.
