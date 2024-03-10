Man attacked for plaint over mining in Yamunanagar village

Yamunanagar, March 9
A man was injured in an attack by several persons near Sultanpur village on March 7. The victim, identified as Randhir Singh of Bhagwanpur village, said he was attacked for lodging complaints about illegal mining.
On the complaint of Randhir, a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324, 427, 506 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against five to six persons at the Bilaspur police station on March 7.
The complainant, who works in a factory at Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh, said after finishing his duty, he was returning home on March 7. He said when he reached near Sultanpur village, a car hit his motorcycle around 5.45 pm and he fell on the road.
“In the meantime, five to six persons came out of the car and attacked me with sticks and sharp weapons. Thereafter, I was taken to the Community Health Centre, Bilaspur, for treatment,” Randhir said. He said he had lodged a complaint against the owners of a screening plant for illegal mining.
He alleged that they threatened him with dire consequences. The victim said the attack was carried out by them.
