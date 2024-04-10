Man attacked for stopping illegal cutting of trees

Yamunanagar, April 9
A group of miscreants attacked a man when he stopped them from illegally cutting trees on panchayat land at Salehpur village of Sadhaura block in Yamunanagar district.
After getting information on the attack, when other villagers reached the spot, the attackers managed to escape, leaving their tractor-trailer on the spot. In her complaint, Shibani, sarpanch of Salehpur village, said on April 6, when she came to know that around 8-10 people were cutting trees illegally on panchayat land, she sent a villager, Satbir, to stop them.
She stated that when Satbir tried to dissuade them from cutting trees, the men attacked him and damaged his motorcycle.
Subsequently, more people from the village reached the spot and the police were also informed. “Seeing the villagers, the attackers escaped from the spot, leaving a tractor-trailer behind,” the sarpanch said.
She said the group cut seven trees on the village land. A case has been registered. SHO Anil Kumar said efforts were on to identify and arrest the suspects.
