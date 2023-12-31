Man attacked with sharp weapons, dies

Panipat, December 30
A-32-year-old man was killed in Karnal’s Uttam Nagar when 10-15 assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons on Friday night, the police said today.
Deceased Sonu, who used to work as a labourer, was at his wife’s shop when the assailants barged into the shop. He ran to save himself, but the assailants overpowered him and killed him, the police said.
His family rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead.
DSP Naib Singh and Inspector Salinder reached the spot after getting the information. The police registered a murder case against the unidentified assailants. The police also scanned CCTV cameras.
Actual reasons behind the murder would be cleared only after arrest of the accused, Inspector Salinder said.
“Primarily an old enmity is being suspected behind the murder,” he said.
