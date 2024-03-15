Man attacks wife with knife

Our Correspondent

Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman got injured after her husband allegedly attacked her with a knife following an argument in Silokhera village on Wednesday night. The woman, identified as Bulti Das, was rushed to a hospital. A police team reached the spot and took the suspect in custody. A case was registered. Bulti lives with her husband Deepak Das in a rented accommodation. Deepak works as a labourer while Bulti works as a maid at a doctor’s house.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram