Man awarded 7-year jail for snatching

Mahendragarh, March 22
A Narnaul court of the Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Majid on Tuesday awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to a man, identified as Amit Salim Supari, for causing injuries to a man and snatching cash from him. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 19,000 on him.
As per the FIR lodged in the Sadar police station, the complainant, Parambir, was returning home in a car after attending a function on June 3, 2017. When he reached Shiv Mandir, three men, including Amit, waylaid the car and caught hold of him. They attacked him with bamboo sticks and removed his clothes. The assailants fled with clothes, leaving him naked. They also snatched his cell phone and Rs 4,000.
