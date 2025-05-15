DT
Man awarded death penalty for sexual assault, murder of 6-year-old

Man awarded death penalty for sexual assault, murder of 6-year-old

The Additional Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:18 PM May 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act), Jagadhri (Yamunangar) has awarded death penalty to a man for sexual abuse and murder of a six-year-old girl.

The ASJ has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict Rajesh Kumar alias Nirmal alias Daroga. As per the order of the court, a compensation of Rs 15 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased by District Legal Services Authority.

