Man awarded life sentence for murdering youth in Sonepat

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Narender Singh has awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man convicted of murdering a youth at Purkhas Dhiran village in the Gannaur area of Sonepat. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict.

The case was reported to Gannaur police on July 24, 2019. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Amit Gulia, who was shot dead in a field. According to the complaint lodged by Amit’s brother Shrawan, Amit had gone to irrigate the fields that evening and had informed the family he would return home by around 9 pm. When he failed to return, Shrawan went in search of him and reached the fields, where he saw the village sarpanch Yashpal and other villagers gathered near a tubewell.

There, he found a youth lying in a pool of blood next to a motorcycle. He identified the youth as his brother Amit, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Amit was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on the complaint, Gannaur police registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation. In the course of the probe, the police arrested Mohit and his associate Deepak, both residents of the same village, in connection with the murder. Investigators recovered a country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime from Mohit. Deepak was arrested for allegedly assisting Mohit in fleeing the crime scene.

During the investigation, the police learned that the motive behind the murder was personal enmity. Mohit was reportedly angry that Amit was speaking with a woman from the village, despite being told not to. Holding a grudge over the matter, Mohit allegedly shot Amit dead.

Following the investigation, the accused in the court. After reviewing the evidence, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Narender Singh held Mohit guilty of the murder and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 15,000.